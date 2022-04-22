After enduring some not-so-good years, there is some optimism coming from the farmlands of eastern Washington for this year's crops.
At least for now. There are some variables still to consider.
"It's sitting here. It should be growing a little more, but it's cold and we haven't had much sun," Bob Sievers said of his field of winter wheat outside of Spangle on Thursday.
Much like his crop of winter wheat, Bob is in a bit of a holding pattern, waiting for some brighter and warmer days to plant his spring crops.
"It's 45 degrees, our soils need to warm up in the high 40s, low 50s," Bob said. "I just took a test a minute ago and it was 43 degrees."
While Bob has seen some good, bountiful days in his more than 30 years in the fields, the last few years have been a bit of a bust to say the least.
"We've had four or five years where you just hope to break even and move on to the next year," Bob said.
With drought conditions, the crops south of Spokane have suffered n recent harvests. But Bob thinks this year is shaping up a little differently.
"We're already in much better shape than we were a year ago. We have more moisture in the soil, and our profile is fairly full," Bob said.
While he watches the mercury, Bob also has his eye on the markets.
"The big wild card right now is Russia and Ukraine," Bob said.
Ukraine is one of the world's breadbaskets, and the invasion by Russia could have rippling effects down the road for farmers in eastern Washington.
"We know there's farmers out there (Ukraine) right now, but are you going to sit in a tractor knowing that there's a Russian tank half a mile away?" Bob said. "Those farmers, do they know if they're going to own there ground in 6 months, or 2 months, or tomorrow or are they just going to be slave labor for the Russians?"
The uncertainty has helped drive up crop prices. At least for now.
"It Russia takes over the ports, Ukrainians can't get any wheat out, or if Russia just floods the market with all of the wheat that's there, we just don't know," Bob said of the uncertainty surrounding the invasion. "Six months from now when we sell the bulk of our crop, we don't know what will happen."
While prices look to be on an upward trend, actually getting the crops out of the country to where they need to be remains a concern for the supply chain.
"We're not going to run out of wheat in the United States and the world isn't going to run out of wheat," Bob said. "The problem is getting wheat where it needs to be to feed especially poorer countries."
While crop prices might look good for farmers at the moment, the rising fuel prices do not.
According to the Energy Information Administration, diesel fuel was sitting at around $2.50 a gallon this time last year. It's now double that, around $5.00 a gallon, meaning the cost of fuel could quickly eat away the better prices farmers may get for their crops.
Conditions now, according to Bob, indicate he and other farmers in the area should have some decent crops to ship around the world. But first, they have to wait for spring to finally arrive.