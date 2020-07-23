A cold front is bringing us noticeably cooler temperatures today! If you haven't enjoyed the 90's you're in luck, we are back into the mid 80's today. We will expect plenty of sunshine out there. Sustained winds will be around 10-15mph with gusts around 20-25mph. Tonight clear skies are expected with less breezy conditions.
Tomorrow the breeze picks back up. Winds will be similar to what we are seeing out there today. Meanwhile, temperatures will be slightly cooler.
