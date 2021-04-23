Mild temperatures, in the low to mid 60's with increasing afternoon clouds make it the perfect day to get outside and mow the lawn and maybe throw down some fertilizer before Mother Nature turns on the waterworks.
Big changes are on the way, with widespread rain expected for the first half of the weekend, and daytime highs Saturday that will only reach into the low to mid 50's.
Cool and unsettled weather will continue through the start of this next week, with scattered showers through Monday. Temperatures gradually warm back into the 60's under partly cloudy skies by Tuesday.