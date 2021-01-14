Thank goodness we are dealing with much quieter conditions today! Winds are going to be on the calm to light side and we will sit under mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs are a bit cooler than yesterday, but they are still above average for this time of the year. We will look to top off in the upper 30s before dropping to the mid 20s tonight.
We will have a chance to see some showers early tomorrow morning. Right now, models are indicating that system might stay south and east of Spokane. A cloudy start nonetheless is expected before we see gradually decreasing clouds during the second half of the day.
