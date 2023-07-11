COULEE CITY, Wash. - Heavy rainfall washed out US-2 west of Coulee City on Monday, causing severe damage to the roadway and closing the highway in both directions.
Washington State Patrol announced the closure just before 6 p.m., affecting both east and westbound traffic between mile posts 162 and 171. The worst of the damage was between mile posts 169 and 171, where according to Source One News, the eastbound lane was carved away.
The National Weather Service estimated rain was falling between 2 and 2.5 inches an hour, which cascaded downhill towards Moses Coulee Rd.
A WSDOT car did pilot travelers through the area along a single lane for a short while, however the area has since fully closed.
An alternate route is available via SR-17 to SR-172 through Mansfield, or on SR-17 to SR-28 through Quincy. A wildfire is affecting the area near Quincy, which closed SR-28 briefly, so be sure to check conditions beforehand if you're headed that way.