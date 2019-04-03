MULLAN, Idaho - A Mullan man is expected to recover after suffering a gunshot wound to the face during a domestic altercation
The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office responded to Mullan on April 1, where the sounds of gunshots had been reported. While in route, they were notified by dispatch that a man involved in the dispute had suffered a gunshot wound.
Once they arrived to the scene, deputies rendered aid to 50-year-old Terry Ullom, who'd suffered a gunshot wound to the face. Ullom was then taken to a medical facility for treatment.
The other person involved in the incident was a 60-year-old woman whose name has not been released, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office. She was also treated and taken to a medical facility for injuries she sustained during the altercation.
Ullom is expected to recover from his gunshot wound.
At this time, the sheriff's office said no arrests has been made as the investigation is preliminary and ongoing. More information will be released as the investigation continues.