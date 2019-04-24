An electric car company has chosen the Inland Northwest for its new manufacturing plant, bringing the possibility of hundreds of new jobs to the area.
According to the Journal of Business, Mullen Technologies Inc. has signed a letter of intent with West Plains-Airport Area Public Development Authority. This will bring hundreds, and possibly thousands of jobs to the Spokane area over the next few years where the new Qiantu K50 super-EV electric sportscar will be manufactured.
A two-phase facility totaling 1.3 million square feet has been agreed to be built by PDA, according to executive director Todd Coleman, and the PDA is working with Mullen to secure a 100,000 square-foot facility to use while the new facility is being constructed.
Initial operations at the temporary facility are expected to bring in 55 new jobs in the manufacturing of the K50, but Mullen could employ over 800 by 2026. Those numbers could reach as much as 3,000 as the company has expressed interest in bringing its next-generation lithium battery research and development to the area as well.
The permanent facility will be located within PDA at 12821 W. McFarlane Rd. on the northeast corner of Thorpe and Craig Rd., about two miles west of the airport.
The new facility will be built in phases, with the first 500,000 square-feet phase planned to be completed in April 2021. Coleman says the remaining 800,000 square-feet phase would accommodate the lithium battery production.
Mullen debuted the K50 last week at the New York International Auto Show, with the expected median price of $125,000.
Mullen is based out of Brea, Calif.