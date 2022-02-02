SEATTLE, WASH- Over the last few days massive purchases have been made to the Boeing Company, upwards of several billion dollars.
According to information filed by American Airlines in their stock filings, they will purchase 23 additional 737 MAX 8 aircrafts.
In addition, American intends to convert a further seven of its purchase options in 2022, bringing its firm order of additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft to 30, with 15 of such aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2023 and 15 scheduled for delivery in 2024.
As of recent Boeing also made the announcement of 100 737 MAX Jets to be purchased by Allegiant. This comes following a $20B order for the new 777X freighter, which the Boeing Corporation announced at a meeting at the White House on Monday.
Meet the new 777-8 Freighter, the freighter version of the #777X!The newest member of our market-leading freighter family features advanced technology for better fuel efficiency, emissions and capabilities. Check out more: https://t.co/OnJu1N6c6v pic.twitter.com/VRQMkWqGv9— Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) January 31, 2022
For the most part, the plane assembly lines are in Seattle, Auburn, and Everett, the Boeing Corporation utilizes third-party contractors and corporate facilities outside of Washington for other pieces of planes that are shipped to Seattle for assembly.
The new 777-8 Freighter will be able to carry the highest payload, has the longest range capability, best fuel efficiency per tonne, and will mark lowest CO2 emissions per tonne.
A spokesperson for the Office of Governor Jay Inslee said via email that this is great news for the local aerospace industry.
"This is great news for Washington’s aviation and aerospace industry." Mike Faulk the Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary said, "Our state is the best place in the world to build airplanes because we have the best workforce in the world. This deal means more jobs and more optimism for the future of the industry here."
One of those contractors is Triumph Composites in Airway Heights, Washington which has historically produced air ducks for Boeing. Triumph recently announced it would close its doors permanently later this year.
Via email, Boeing tells us that work for these deals will be farmed out to their operation in Montana as well as Washington. Boeing Helena, will make metal parts for the commercial airplanes.
On the jobs side, the December jobs report from the State of Montana shows the unemployment rate is at 2.5%, the 5th lowest in the nation and the lowest ever recorded in Montana since BLS began the data series in 1976.
According to Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte's office, Montana’s labor force grew last month to 544,729, the third highest level in the state’s history.
“This investment is great news for Montana and the hardworking men and women at Helena Boeing,"Governor Greg Gianforte said exclusively to us via email. "Expanding manufacturing is critical to growing opportunities for more Montanans."
Recently Gianforte visited Boeings Helena plant.
Union leaders in Washington State say this not only solidifies union jobs in Washington but keeps aviation as focal point the economy of the pacific northwest.
“Today’s investment recognizes the partnerships that helped make Washington state the hub for the Aerospace industry,” Via release Jon Holden the President and Directing Business Representative for IAM District 751 said.
Holden was at White House for the announce of the $6.8 billion aviation sale to Qatar Airways, Monday and met with the C.E.O. of Boeing. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown was also in attendance 10,000 advanced manufacturing jobs will also be coming to Ohio as result.
“The IAM has trained aerospace workers since 1935, and it was made possible through collaboration. We help provide pathways into aerospace jobs in our communities through aerospace training and state-registered apprenticeship programs. The Puget Sound community will benefit from the good-paying family-wage jobs. On behalf of IAM District 751, I want to thank all parties for not only the future investment in our community but in our nation," Holden said.
Due to COVID orders of airplanes were canceled or delayed.