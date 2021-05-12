OLYMPIA, Wash. - A multi-county outbreak of E. coli has put three in the hospital, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
The DOH said the outbreak may be linked to fresh produce.
There are currently six confirmed cases in multiple Washington counties including Benton, King, Snohomish and Walla Walla. The DOH has only reported cases of E. coli that have been genetically linked, but there may be more that are still under investigation.
The outbreak is affecting people in the 0-9 age group up to the 70-79 age group. One of the three hospitalized has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication of E. coli that can damage internal organs.
The earliest confirmed cases were reported in March and the most recent case was reported on April 21.
The DOH is looking into the cause of the outbreak in coordination with local health authorities. They will provide more information as it becomes available.
“This outbreak is a reminder of the importance of food safety from farm to fork, especially fresh produce. We can all help reduce E. coli O157:H7 infections by washing our hands properly, scrubbing produce before eating, cooking foods thoroughly and choosing pasteurized milk products,” said Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist. “E. coli O157:H7 infections can cause serious complications, so make sure to contact your health care provider right away if you notice symptoms, especially bloody diarrhea.”
Here's some tips the DOH offers to prevent E. coli infection:
- Wash your hands carefully with soap after using the toilet, changing a child’s diaper, handling raw meat or touching farm animals.
- Do not eat raw beef or raw or under-cooked hamburger or other ground meat products. Cook all ground beef to 160 degrees F.
- Keep ready-to-eat foods like raw vegetables away from raw meat.
- Rinse fresh produce under running water before cutting or eating. Scrub the surface of the produce in the running water as much as possible.
- Drink only pasteurized milk and fruit juices.
- Wash kitchen utensils and counter tops with soap and water after they touch raw meat.
- If you have diarrhea, do not swim in pools or lakes and do not prepare food for others. Keep children in diapers out of pools and lakes.
- Avoid swallowing water when swimming or playing in lakes, ponds, streams and pools.