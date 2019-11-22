SALINAS, Calif. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising consumers to avoid eating romaine lettuce grown in the Salinas, California region after several batches of lettuce tested positive for E.coli contamination.
There have been 40 cases of E.coli infections reported in 16 states across the country. Twenty-eight people have been hospitalized in connection to the multi-state outbreak.
According to the CDC, affected products will have a label with a harvest location showing where the product was grown.
The CDC's recall affects whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and packages of precut lettuce and salad mixes containing romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix and Caesar salad.
If you have romaine lettuce at home, you're asked to throw it out if it meets any of these qualifications:
- The package lists Salinas, California as the growing region
- The package does not have a growing region label
- If you don't know if the lettuce is romaine, or whether a salad mix contains romaine, don't eat it and throw it away.
The CDC advises consumers to properly disinfect any surfaces that could have come in contact with the lettuce, including drawers and shelves in your refrigerator.
Restaurants and retailers are asked to check the label on bags or boxes of romaine lettuce, or ask their suppliers about the source of their romaine lettuce.
