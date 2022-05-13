GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the morning of Friday, May 13 that resulted in one fatality and leaving several more injured.
The collision involved a pickup truck and a retired yellow school bus that was not carrying children, but farm workers instead. Several were injured in the accident, and 43-year-old Jose Guerrero Rosario from George was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.
According to the release, 65-year-old Martin Tapia Mosqueda was driving the bus north on Adams Rd. and attempted to turn west onto east South Frontage Rd, turning into the path of Guerrero Rosario's pickup.
The collision caused the pickup to crash into an Acura MDX driven by 36-year-old Christopher Wagner, who was stopped at the intersection's stop sign. Wagner was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was released later in the day.
In addition to the driver, 26 adult passengers were riding the bus, one of which was flown by air to an out-of-area hospital for severe injuries. Several others were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and were not in life-threatening condition.
In Guerrero Rosario's truck was a passenger, 58-year-old Jorge Martinez. He was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center initially, but was later transferred to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee due to the severity of his injuries.
Guerrero Rosario's family has been notified, and the coroner's office will conduct an autopsy.
Last Updated on May 13 at 8:00 p.m.
