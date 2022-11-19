MCCALL, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) is seeking information from any witnesses to the fatality crash south of McCall.
On Friday, Nov. 18 in Valley County, ISP responded to a multi-vehicle crash on SH-55 just after 1 p.m.
A 47-year-old male from Boise was driving south in a Ford pickup truck when he crossed left of center and sideswiped a Ford Explorer, driven by a woman from Cascade. The Ford Explorer then crossed into the southbound lane and was struck by a Subaru Crosstrek driven by a 28-year-old Twin Falls woman.
Unfortunately, the woman driving the Subaru died at the scene from her injuries. Investigation showed she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time fo the crash.
The 70-year-old driver of the Explorer was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she died due to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time.
ISP did not state whether the man in the pickup truck was injured, but did determine he was wearing a seatbelt at the time.
The road was completely blocked for approximately three-and-a-half hours, then reduced to a single lane for an additional 45 minutes.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing. ISP asks anyone with information to contact dispatch at 208-846-7500.