SPOKANE, Wash. - A multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-90 has led to some lane closures and delays Thursday morning.
The crash is on EB I-90 near Walnut. The right lane is closed and the right-hand shoulder is blocked. The I-90 EB entry ramp from S. Walnut is closed as well.
Aid is on scene. Expect delays in the area.
