KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - A sizable search party is currently combing through the Cliffdell area after Seattle Fire Department Deputy Chief Jay Schreckengost failed to contact his family while on an elk hunting trip.
Schreckengost had rented a cabin in the area and told his family he would text them when he returned Tuesday night. Family members called Yakima County Sheriff's Office when the text never came.
The search effort, involving Kittitas and Yakima sheriff's offices, was able to locate his pickup truck on Wednesday. Using the truck as the epicenter, a large group consisting of ground searchers, K9 teams and infrared camera wielding drones has continued the search.
Deputies ask everyone to stay clear of the area to allow them to make progress before bad weather hits the area this weekend.
Anyone with information about Chief Schreckengost's whereabouts is asked to call the Kittitas County emergency dispatch center, at 509-925-8534.