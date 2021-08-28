SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Saturday, MultiCare hosted two COVID-19 vaccine clinics to administer the third dose of the vaccine to patients with compromised immune systems.
The third dose works as an additional layer of protection against COVID-19 for people who have compromised immune systems and underlying health conditions. In this case, MultiCare doctors referred elderly cancer patients to the vaccine clinics to receive a third dose.
"These are patients that are more likely to have severe complications if they do get COVID," said Dr. Kristina Bowen, Internal Medicine Physician at MultiCare. "They're also patients that are going to have a harder time mounting that immune response with just the first two doses. So this third dose is just a chance to kind of recruit even more of an immune response to the people who are going to have a hard time forming one in the first place."
Because of the nature of cancer and the treatment that most cancer patients receive, COVID-19 poses a particularly high risk for those individuals. While the standard COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection against the virus, these individuals are encouraged to receive an additional layer of protection in the form of the third dose of the vaccine.
The third dose is not a new vaccine of any sorts. It is the same vaccine that the patient has already been administered for shots one and two. For many patients at the clinic, the choice to get a third dose was an easy one.
"I've had this cancer three times and come through. So anything that helps-- anything that extends my life-- there was no hesitation" said Peggy Harshbarger, who received her third dose on Saturday.
But while a handful of eligible patients were receiving their third dose of the COVID vaccine, Dr. Bowen stressed the importance of getting everyone vaccinated. Especially those who have yet to receive their first dose.
"This is a well studied vaccine at this point, with quite a bit of efficacy. It really works to decrease risks, especially of the severe cases of COVID, and understanding that if you get the COVID vaccine you are less likely to get COVID and spread it to someone who could really have complications" said Dr. Bowen.
In Spokane, cases of COVID-19 have been rising rapidly, with over 300 confirmed positive cases on Friday. Governor Inslee recently reimplemented the indoor mask order, in an effort to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.
But while concerns over the new COVID variants are growing, health officials are continuing to urge people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the virus.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.