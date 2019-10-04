MultiCare Deaconess Hospital practices emergency preparedness with flu shots for workers

SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare Deaconess Hospital is helping its workers get ready for this year's flu season in a different way.
The hospital is offering flu shots to employees, volunteers and providers during an all day event that allows healthcare providers to practice what to do in case of a pandemic. Deaconess is also the community's Disaster Management Command Center.
MultiCare Deaconess Hospital president Laureen Driscoll is also a registered nurse, and says having a practice day that also helps employees get flu shots is a perfect combo.
"In an event of an emergency, Deaconess does function in that way, to help with communication, planning and care of patients in a disaster," Driscoll said. "We are practicing for mass vaccination today."
Driscoll says the goal for the day was to vaccinate 800 staff members. They hit that target before noon. The hospital says this particular event is just for MultiCare Deaconess workers, and to call local pharmacies and health care providers to set up flu shots.
Deaconess will give flu shots to employees from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday,October 4 at the Deaconess Health and Education center on W. 5th Ave. A similar event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 8 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Valley Health and Education Building on E. Mission Ave.
