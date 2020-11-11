SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare Deaconess Hospital announced today it was the sole Washington recipient of the 2020 Excellence in Healthcare Emergency Department Throughout Door to Doctor Time Award from Huron's Studer Group.
The national average time for when a patient arrives at the emergency department to when they are seen by a provider is 20 minutes. From July 2019 to April 2020, MultiCare Deaconess Emergency Department's average time was 15.4 minutes.
“A critical component in emergency care is time. From a stroke to a heart attack, immediate medical treatment has a significant impact on a patient’s outcome that requires teamwork and collaboration that our Emergency Department team exemplifies.” Dr. David O’Brien, senior vice president and chief executive for MultiCare’s Inland Northwest Region said. “We are proud to serve our community by providing excellent emergency care.”
