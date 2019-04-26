Watch again

A crying newborn can pull at your heart strings, and if they're born with drugs in their system, it's even harder to console them.

There's no one that knows this better than nurses who work at the NICU at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane.

Babies who go through withdrawal after birth suffer from Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, also known as N.A.S. Best practices since the 1970's has recommended morphine in many cases to treat babies going through withdrawal. It's been the protocol for MultiCare Deaconess since that time.

Now, Neonatologist Doctor Lisa McGill-Vargas is implementing a new model at the hospital. It's the first hospital in the region to adopt Eat, Sleep, Console.

The model is simple and uses natural techniques to ensure the infant can eat, sleep and be consoled.

The biggest paradigm shift, she says, is moving to a non-pharmacological model that uses the child's mother as medication. The mother uses techniques like skin-to-skin contact, infant massage, and reducing stimulus for the child like limiting light.

MultiCare Deaconess says hospital staff is looking for volunteers to help implement Eat, Sleep, Console and to also provide support for mothers, many of whom are dealing with addiction.

McGill-Vargas says the a study from Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut found the model significantly reduced morphine use and hospital stays for the infants. The study found morphine use in babies with N.A.S. went from 62% to 12%. Hospital stays significantly decreased form more than 20 days to 6 days.

MultiCare Deaconess is looking for volunteers to help execute the new model. They ask volunteers to commit 100 hours a year, which breaks down to about 4 hours every other week. If you're interested in volunteering, sign up here: https://www.volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?ap=2146407481