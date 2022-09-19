SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare Valley Hospital is donating bleeding control kits to all 964 classrooms in the Central Valley School District.
This project is part of a national campaign called "Stop the Bleed." According to the organization, somebody who's severely bleeding can die in as little as five minutes.
The kits include gauze rolls, ace wraps, trauma sheers, a Stop the Bleed information card, gloves, mask and a marker. Funding for the kits was made possible through a $20,000 grant secured by MultiCare Valley Hospital.
Distribution of the kits will start on Sept. 20 at Ridgeline High School.