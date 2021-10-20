SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare Health System is holding a flu vaccine clinic for pediatric patients on Saturday.
According to MultiCare, the clinic will be from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Rockwood clinic on 400 E. 5th Ave.
“This year, more than ever, it is important to get your flu shot,” Dr. Sarah d’Hulst, MutliCare Rockwood Clinic Pediatrician, said. “With the cloud of COVID-19 hanging over us, our health care systems worldwide cannot afford another potential pandemic with influenza. The best protection against that is the flu vaccine!”
The organization is encouraging appointments but walk-ins are also welcomed.
You can call (509) 342- 3150 to make your child an appointment.