MultiCare Deaconess Hospital, like hospitals nationwide, have been through a lot since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Intensive Care Unit in Deaconess is currently treating a record number of patients.
"They are sick, they are a lot sicker," said Ron Smith, ICU Charge Nurse at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital.
KHQ asked Smith, "Are you seeing that often, once people get out of the ICU, they have long term affects?" Smith responded, "I would answer that as no because they often don't get out of the ICU."
The amount of death, Smith said has been hard on the staff; and telling family members is the hardest.
"When a family member realizes that their family member will not be coming off the ventilator and when you see that, when you see that realization, it's an extremely emotional moment," he said.
Healthcare workers have had to push through the hard times, among them is Smith, and he says what keeps him going is:
"It's just the belief that this is where I belong right now - where I need to be," he said. "I try to be there for the nurses that can't cope."
Washington State Department of Health said 94 percent of the state's hospitalizations are unvaccinated; and Smith said getting vaccinated is a positive ripple effect:
"Getting vaccinated might allow someone in rural Washington get the help they need and is the difference of saving their life," Smith said.
But Smith said no matter your decisions, the care will be there to help you: "It doesn't matter what is that got you here, you're here now with us, it sometimes takes putting personal belief aside, and if I had a family member in here, that's what I would want and that's what these nurses do," he said.