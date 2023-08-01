SPOKANE, Wash. - Multicare is the first hospital in the state to implement a comprehensive virtual nursing program, with the goal of combating nursing shortages and burnout across Spokane County.
“The work that the virtual nurses do is work that takes a lot of time to do well and accurately,” MultiCare Chief Nurse Executive Jennifer Graham said.
The COVID-19 pandemic opened the door for countless forms of virtual connection, whether it be through schooling, work meetings, or even medical appointments. This was a big change, but something the world learned to do. On the other hand, some challenges the pandemic created were impossible to ignore.
Graham said half a million healthcare workers left the field during the pandemic due to burnout, many of these employees were bedside nurses; the number of patients vastly outweighed the number of nurses and doctors.
In turn, Graham said the nurses who have stayed on the floor of MultiCare’s hospitals are juggling multiple patients and responsibilities, limiting their time to do work that is truly meaningful for them.
“Our nursing teams struggle to find enough time to spend with each one of their patients, and so the virtual nurses have the time to spend that a nurse would want to do themselves if they had all the time in the world,” Graham said.
To help lighten the load, MultiCare is partnering with Banyan Solutions, a virtual nursing group based in Omaha, Nebraska.
The virtual nurses take care of tasks that nurses on the floor don’t have time to do anymore in person. This includes admission screenings, asking patients mandatory questions when they are submitted to the hospital. This allows in-person nurses to take care of patients who need immediate medical attention.
As for the patients who meet with virtual nurses, Sharon Culbertson said her care was not compromised whatsoever.
“I facetime with my family, so it’s kind of like that, it’s just talking, like the person is really there,” Culbertson said. “I felt very much at ease with her. I think it worked out well.”
MultiCare Deaconess is currently the main hospital using the program, but the MultiCare team said they plan to expand to other hospitals across the region soon.