SPOKANE, Wash. - Frontline healthcare workers from MultiCare Health System's Valley and Deaconess hospitals are picketing Wednesday in the name of safer patient care.
Nurses, radiologic technicians, surgical technicians and nursing assistants from the SEIU Healthcare 1199NW (SHC) state union have been in negotiations with MultiCare since November according to a release from SHC.
"While calling healthcare workers heroes in public, MultiCare has refused to adopt proposals at the bargaining table that would increase safety for patients and caregivers, and won’t close the wage gap with other local hospitals," SHC said in the release.
Union members are calling on MultiCare to introduce 'safe staffing levels, wages that recruit and retain staff and compete with other area hospitals, and protection of hard-won standards on meal and rest periods and overtime.'
SHC also highlighted MultiCare's expansion through acquisition of new locations throughout Washington while not adding any representatives from Eastern Washington to their board.
Picketing is set for the following times and locations:
WHEN: Wednesday, May 19
Pickets: 11:30 am – 1 p.m. // 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Rally with guest speakers: 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Valley Hospital, 12606 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216
Deaconess Hospital, 800 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204
Pickets and rally to occur at both locations
SHC said picketers have given the hospitals the proper notice and that the events will not interrupt patient care as staff will make use of their breaks and days off to participate.
KHQ reached out to MultiCare regarding the issue. President of MultiCare Deaconess and Valley Hospitals Greg Repetti responded with the following statement:
“While we are disappointed that SEIU has chosen to engage in picketing, it is their right to do so and is a standard union practice during the bargaining process. In recent sessions we have made progress on substantive issues important to both parties.
We remain committed to bargaining in good faith with the goal of reaching a fair contract that supports safe, equitable and sustainable delivery of health care for staff, patients and the community we serve. We have two more bargaining sessions scheduled in the coming months and have also agreed to the assistance of a federal mediator for our bargaining sessions in June.
Both hospitals remain open and we will continue to serve our patients and our community today without interruption, as our values have called us to do throughout this pandemic.”