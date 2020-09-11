SPOKANE, Wash. - While the world is still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, flu season is rapidly approaching in the Inland Northwest.
MultiCare will be holding several flu clinics in October and September in addition to their regular hours.
Here's where and when they will be:
South Hill
MultiCare Rockwood Clinic (Quail Run - 2214 E. 29th Ave.) will be offering flu clinic appointments on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
West Plains
MultiCare Rockwood Clinic (Medical Lake - 2214 E 29th Ave) will be offering flu clinic appointments on Saturday, Oct. 10, and Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m..
Spokane Valley
MultiCare Rockwood Clinic (Spokane Valley - 1215 N McDonald Rd) will be offering flu clinic appointments on Saturday, Oct. 3, and Saturday, November 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Patients can call (509)233-5102 to make an appointment.
Under the pandemic, MultiCare will also have extra protocols and precautions in place including social distant waiting rooms and masking in all facilities.
