Liberty lake fire 8-2-19
Terry Blevins

Spokane County Fire District 8, Spokane Valley Fire and Washington DNR crews are responding to a wildland fire in Liberty Lake Friday morning.

SCFD8 said the fire is located off of Broken Lance Dr. The agencies have been working together to keep the fire less than an acre.

A viewer said it is near the Saltese Uplands Conservation Area.

KHQ is headed to the scene and working to get more information.

A Red Flag Warning is in place across the area through Friday night, as early-morning thunderstorms with little precipitation and gusts can lead to fires spreading quickly.

