Spokane County Fire District 8, Spokane Valley Fire and Washington DNR crews are responding to a wildland fire in Liberty Lake Friday morning.
SCFD8 said the fire is located off of Broken Lance Dr. The agencies have been working together to keep the fire less than an acre.
A viewer said it is near the Saltese Uplands Conservation Area.
KHQ is headed to the scene and working to get more information.
A Red Flag Warning is in place across the area through Friday night, as early-morning thunderstorms with little precipitation and gusts can lead to fires spreading quickly.
0800 8/2/19 Broken Lance Rd. Agency Cooperation at its best! Firefighters from @SpokaneValleyFF @SCFD8 @waDNR_fire all working together to keep #WaWILDFIRE less than acre#teameffort @Hilary_FranzCPL pic.twitter.com/hn3a7wDWmw— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) August 2, 2019
@SCFD8 Firefighters from station 85 are responding to a wildland fire off of broken Lance Rd with @SpokaneValleyFD and @waDNR_fire. #hereforyou @KHQSean pic.twitter.com/9Vp2n3iCpB— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) August 2, 2019
Incident 2019051331: Brush Fire - Medium Response, Location: 23615 E Broken Lance Ln https://t.co/hWu5258Lan— Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) August 2, 2019