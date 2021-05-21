JetBlue, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines experienced computer issues due to a software glitch in a system called Sabre Friday morning.
Airports were reporting issues accessing their booking systems. Right now, according to the JFK airport, systems are operational again.
The check In System for American Airlines and JetBlue are experiencing system wide issues. Please allow extra time for your travel plans.— Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) May 21, 2021
At 3 a.m., Alaska Airlines said its up and running again. American Airlines gave us the following statement:
"Earlier today, Sabre had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American. This issue has been resolved and our systems are back online. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."
The software problem impacted airports from Boston all the way to Santa Barbara.
One Twitter user said they had been waiting for three hours. As of now, if you're planning to travel, expect delays.