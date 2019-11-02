Firefighters in Spokane Valley knocked down a fire at an apartment complex Saturday night.
Residents of the complex near Farr and Appleway were evacuated while crews worked to put out the fire.
Spokane Valley Fire Department Captain Craig Warzon told KHQ crews on scene that the fire started on the second floor and quickly spread to the third floor. However, crews were able to knock down the flames before they reached the attic, according to Warzon.
Investigators are still assessing the damage and didn't have an exact number of residents that were displaced, however, based on what KHQ crews saw while on scene, multiple units are affected.
We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.