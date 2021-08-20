SHOSHONE COUNTY, Wash. -- Water has been shut off to parts of Shoshone County after a roadway collapsed rupturing a water main under the road.
Although it is not confirmed which road specifically had the collapse, Shoshone Fire District 1 reported that due to the main rupture, water has been shut off in the areas of South Hill, Benthams Rd, Burke, and Woodland Park.
They also reported that the East Shoshone Water District, as well as the city of Wallace is working around the clock to repair and restore water service to the affected areas.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact those agencies.