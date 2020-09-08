Multiple boats, docks sink in North Idaho lakes during Labor Day storm

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Multiple boats sunk and several docks were destroyed in Monday’s wild wind storm on Lake Coeur d'Alene and others.
Video from Carlin Bay on Lake Coeur D’Alene showed at least one boat going under and property owners working together to try to save what they could.
“All the neighbors helped each other,” witness Tiffany Cydell said. “Some used tractors to fish out boats and and broken docks. Thank God for our amazing community of neighbors in Shorelines.”
Video captured what witnesses described as “humongous swells.”
Further down the lake, Jack Schoonover also was shocked to see the fury on Mother Nature.
“I haven’t seen a storm like that in 20 years,” he said.
Schoonover said his neighbor’s boat is among those that sunk.
“We looked over and it was [gone].” he said.
Tuesday will no doubt be a busy one filled with repairs.
“It’s calm now, a bit of a breeze,” he said. “Everyone is trying to clean up the carnage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.