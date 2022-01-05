Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Colfax, Worley, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Moscow, Tekoa, Uniontown, Oakesdale, Rockford, Rosalia, Coeur d'Alene, La Crosse, Post Falls, Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, and Pullman. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain will be possible over the Palouse and parts of Spokane county Thursday afternoon and evening before temperatures warm above freezing overnight Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&