SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10), Spokane County Fire District 3, The Washington State Department of Natural Recourses (DNR), the Airway Heights Fire Department, Fairchild Fire and the City of Spokane responded to a brush fire near the 9800 block of W. Euclid Avenue in Spokane.
According to SCFD10, the fire was about 3 acres and was contained within 15 minutes. Emergency responders called off the second alarm about a half hour after the initial call. The second alarm was initiated because of the large column of smoke. Fire crews say they can never be too careful and can always call units off the scene if needed.
One building was destroyed in this fire. DNR will remain on scene to continue monitoring the area.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation.