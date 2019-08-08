Multiple countries warning its residents to be cautious when traveling in the United States after two mass shootings kill at least 31.
In a statement from Japan’s Detroit General Consulate, it only references Sunday’s shooting in Dayton, Ohio and calls the U.S. a “gun society.”
Uruguay released a statement saying, “take precautions against growing indiscriminate violence,” and Venezuela followed suit with a statement saying, “It is important to warn that the security of Venezuelans is at special risk.”
According to The Los Angeles Times, France, New Zealand and Germany have issued warnings to their citizens about mass shootings in the U.S. in the past.