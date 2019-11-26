This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
4:30 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to Spokane County Fire District 10, westbound I-90 has reopened after 60-70 vehicles were involved in several crashes.
Eastbound lanes remain closed.
Calls about the crash first started coming in around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and it took up the roadway from Highway 2 to Medical Lake.
Five people were taken to the hospital with intermediate injuries. No fatalities have been reported.
I-90 is clear between Spokane and Spokane International Airport.
3:13 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to Spokane County Fire District 10's Deputy Chief, there were 60-70 vehicles involved in multiple crashes on I-90 near Geiger Blvd. Tuesday.
A total of five people have been taken to the hospital. There's no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
Others are being taken to Shriner Temple.
Traffic is expected to be impacted by the crashes for the next 3 to 4 hours.
2:50 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Traffic is moving slowly in the right, westbound lane of I-90 near Geiger.
Drivers should expect very long delays.
2:30 p.m.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple vehicle collisions have been reported on both directions of I-90 near the Geiger Interchange due to snow.
According to Washington State Patrol, the roadways are very icy in the area.
Westbound I-90 is completely blocked and eastbound I-90 is partially blocked.
There is no current ETA on when the roadways will reopen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.