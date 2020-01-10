SPOKANE, Wash. - Snow is beginning to fall around Spokane, and multiple crashes are being reported on major roadways around the area.
And so it begins................— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) January 10, 2020
WB I90 on Sunset Hill troopers are with multiple crashes........
No injuries so far...........#SlowDown
Roads are starting to freeze up.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney say they responded to multiple crashes on I-90 near Sunset Hill. Sevigney added that the roads are beginning to freeze up, and is asking drivers to please slow down. He added that no injuries have been reported so far.
KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson is near the scene, and has spotted at least four cars either crashed or pulled off to the side on I-90 westbound. That is leading to some traffic backups Friday morning.
A two-car crash also occurred on Highway 195 Friday morning near the I-90 interchange at 16th Ave., but has since cleared.
"We’ll say it again - slow down and drive for conditions," WSDOT said. "Snow not expected to let up anytime soon. Please use caution on the roads."
Snow is falling and starting to stick. Already have a collision in the right lane of I-90 westbound on Sunset Hill. Please slow down and drive for conditions, we are only expecting more snow through the day. pic.twitter.com/nfNDFCAqYn— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 10, 2020
