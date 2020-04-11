RITZVILLE, Wash. - Multiple crashes are being reported on Interstate 90 near Ritzville due to blowing dust.
Accroding to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney, the eastbound lanes of I-90 at milepost 200, 11 miles west of Ritzville, are closed. It is currently unknown when they will reopen.
A total of seven vehilces were said to be involved. No serious injuries have been reported.
Drivers are asked to slow down or, if needed, pull off the roadway and remain in their vehicles with seat belts fastened until conditions improve.
