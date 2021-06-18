UPDATE: June 18 at 4:50PM
The fire has now been named The Holt Fire, and the U.S. Forest Service says it was first reported at around 1:15pm Friday burning to the east of Cherry Hill outside Coeur d'Alene.
The Forest Service says 4 interagency engines and an Idaho Department of Lands helicopter are on scene.
There are currently no evacuations associated with this fire.
UPDATE: June 18 at 4:10PM
Kootenai County Fire and Rescue says the fire is between one and two acres, slowly moving through the trees.
They also say that the IDL helicopter on scene is having "good results" with water drops.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Right now fire crews are battling a wildfire in the French Gulch area.
Kootenai County Fire and Rescue says that their crews, along with Coeur d'Alene Fire and the Idaho Department of lands are all on scene. An IDL helicopter is also involved, making water drops to help fight the flames.
We haven't yet heard any information on fire size or containment, and will update this article with the latest information as the situation progresses.