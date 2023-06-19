WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Two separate vehicle accidents were reported over the weekend at Webb's Slough campgrounds near St. John, leaving multiple people seriously injured and two transported by helicopter for treatment. Both accidents involved drivers under the influence.
According to Whitman County Sheriff's Office, a rollover accident at the Webb Slough campgrounds just after 6 p.m. on Saturday injured several of the vehicle's occupants. Arriving deputies found a 20005 Chevrolet pickup on its side. Emergency medical personnel were already on scene, providing aid to the injured.
The driver told deputies he was speeding in the campground area and punched the gas to swing the rear of the truck around. This caused the pickup to bounce, leading to the rollover and injuring the passengers. The 23-year-old driver allegedly showed signs of impairment as he gave his account.
Of the five passengers in the pickup, one was taken by helicopter to hospital with several fractures, one was driven by ground ambulance with a fracture, and the others had minor or no injuries.
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and booked into Whitman County Jail on two counts of vehicular assault due to the injuries caused to two of the passengers.
Later on Saturday, just before 10 p.m., emergency crews returned to Webb's Slough after a passenger fell from an ATV.
Witnesses told WCSO deputies a side-by-side ATV with multiple passengers was driving by when one of the passengers fell off while it was moving. Life Flight transported the injured passenger to hospital, where they were listed to be in serious condition.
The incident remains under investigation, but the driver of the ATV was arrested and booked into Whitman County Jail for driving under the influence.