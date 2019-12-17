Multiple feet of snow expected on Washington passes starting Wednesday

If you are planning to travel over the Cascades this weekend, expect heavy amounts of snow.
According to the National Weather Service Seattle, between December and December 21, Stevens Pass will seen three to five inches in a 72-hour period.
Snoqualmie will see 12 to 18-inches in 72-hours with White Pass seeing two to three feet.
The National Weather Service is reminding drivers to check travel conditions before departing on I-90, US-2 and US-12.
