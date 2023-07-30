SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple fire crews are on scene of a second-alarm brush fire burning on south Hilby Road, south of Spokane.
According to Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the fire is burning near Katie Lane. No evacuations or road closures have been reported at this time.
7/30/23 1400 hrs. @SCFD8 w/ other Spokane County agencies & @waDNR_fire on scene 3+ acre fire on Hilby Rd.— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) July 30, 2023
2nd alarm, additonal strike team engines and dozer enroute. pic.twitter.com/v9iAGtnhZk
The Katie Lane Fire is estimated to be between 4 to 5 acres in size, according to DNR.
Air craft units are on scene to help with the fire.
This is a developing story, NonStop Local has a crew en route and will updated this article with more information as it is provided.