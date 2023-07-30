Fire crews on scene of the Katie Lane Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple fire crews are on scene of a second-alarm brush fire burning on south Hilby Road, south of Spokane.

According to Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the fire is burning near Katie Lane. No evacuations or road closures have been reported at this time.

The Katie Lane Fire is estimated to be between 4 to 5 acres in size, according to DNR.

Air craft units are on scene to help with the fire.

This is a developing story, NonStop Local has a crew en route and will updated  this article with more information as it is provided.

