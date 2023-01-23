SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple agencies were on scene of a structure fire for several hours Monday, after black smoke was reported at an outdoor structure.
The fire was called in just after 9 a.m., with multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10) dispatched to the scene. Additional units from Airway Heights Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 9, and Fairchild Airforce Base also responded to provide support.
According to a firefighter on scene, no direct water source was near the property for crews to access, requiring a number of additional water tenders to be called in for supply.
Crews were still on scene by 2 p.m. Monday. The details of the fire are still being investigated, however SCFD10 was able to confirm no occupants were inside of the structure. The cause is still unknown.