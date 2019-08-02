STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Crews in Stevens County are currently monitoring a number of fires burning around the area.
The first is called the Hook Nose Ridge fire, according to Stevens County Emergency Management. It's approximately 3-4 miles south of the Canadian Border near the Pend Oreille County border. It's 3-4 acres and on United States Forest Service land.
There are no homes threatened by the Hook Nose Ridge fire and DNR and USFS has helicopters in the area working the fire.
The second fire is close to Hook Nose Ridge and is called the Russian Fish fire. It's near Fish Creek and is also on USFS land. It's a small fire and is 80 percent mopped up.
A third fire burning in the area is burning on the Colville Indian Reservation in southern Ferry County. This fire is at 2,500 acres.
Stevens County Emergency Management says smoke has been reported in several parts of the county and it will continue to be smokey for quite some time.