Update 5:35 pm

CHENEY, Wash. - A series of fires near the Cheney area are now being considered one single complex fire, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

This includes the Graham fire, which is currently burning between 30 and 40 acres; the Lake Badger fire, which is currently burning about 21 acres and the Badger fire.

The fires themselves remain separate, but the classification is being made in an attempt to manage resources. A management team will be coming in to manage the complex fire.

Update 3:52 pm

CHENEY, Wash. - Level two evacuations are now in place for residents living along South Cameron Road West of State Route 904.

Update 3:45 pm

CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters are now calling the fire burning along State Route 904, the Graham Fire.

Update 3:30 pm:

CHENEY, Wash. - The fire burning west of Cheney has grown to 40 acres in size.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for residents living west of Griffith Road and north of the railroad tracks. Level 3 evacuations are also in place for residents living east of south Ritchey Road and south of west Cameron Road.

Multiple fire agencies are at the scene including a helicopter and tanker dumping water.

CHENEY, Wash. - State Route 904 is being closed from milepost 3.5 to milepost 6 due to the fire burning in the area.

The roadway is fully blocked and currently there is no estimated time for it to reopen.

CHENEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Fire Department is notifying residents who live in the area of south Ritchey Road and west Cameron Road that there's an immediate threat due to a wildfire.

Greater Spokane Emergency Management says people who live south of Highway 904 and west of Griffith Road and north of the railroad tracks should leave immediately.

Level 3 evacuations are also in place for residents west of south Ritchey Road, north of the railroad tracks and 1/2 mile east of Griffith Road.

The fire is currently burning 10+ acres. Multiple agencies from across the county are assisting as well as the Department of Natural Resources and multiple aircraft.

CHENEY, Wash. - A large brush/timber fire is currently burning just west of Cheney off Highway 904.

Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 8 are currently en-route to the area. Crews with Fire District 3 have already arrived.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.