PHOTO: Cataldo Guns and SHooting

Photo courtesy: Jeremy Dixon
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting near Cataldo and Pines near an apartment building.
 
A portion of Cataldo is currently closed as deputies work the scene.
 
Witnesses reported hearing shots, but no official confirmation on what happened has been released from Spokane Valley Police.
 
A viewer photo shows multiple guns on the ground inside the crime scene tape. 
 
It's unknown how long the stretch of road will be closed. Please avoid the area for the time being.
 
This is a developing story. We will post more information once we get more details from deputies.

