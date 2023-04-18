Pictures and video from those in Kooskia Sunday night showed flames higher than trees, and multiple structures engulfed.

KOOSKIA, Idaho - Pictures and video from those in Kooskia Sunday night showed flames higher than trees, and multiple structures engulfed.
 
"It takes me about half an hour to get to town," Jake Funderburg said.
 
The fire started sometime around 8:00 p.m. That's when Funderburg received a call. He immediately went to go see what was going on since his mother lives in Kooskia.
 
"Half the block was on fire, and all sorts of fire trucks were there doing the best they could," Funderburg said.
 
The local fire department in Kooskia is fully volunteer based. That department was joined by other nearby fire departments including Kamiah Fire Rescue, but the fire destroyed three homes. One of those homes was Jake's mother's house.
 
"She's still, you know, pretty upset because she lost pretty much everything that she's ever had," Funderburg said.
 
The fire left piles of rubble, so now the town faces a massive cleanup. Funderburg is stepping in to do what he can to help.
 
"I've got a small excavating company, so I'm going in with my equipment," he said.
 
Winds were strong Sunday night with gusts around 40 mph reported in areas near Kooskia. Funderburg said the wind died down after the fire started. He says they are fortunate for that because the fire could have been even worse.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!