SPOKANE, Wash. - Sorry to spring the "S" word on you again, but here it comes.
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday for the Coeur d'Alene area, Idaho Palouse, Washington Palouse and Central Panhandle Mountains.
Snow returns later today into Wednesday. Here's an image of possible snow totals (moderate confidence). Chances start near the Cascades this afternoon, then spread east. Possible impacts to this evening's commute. More likely impacts during Wednesday AM commute. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/0iyFR9HX7C— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 4, 2020
The National Weather Service says areas like Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Moscow, Plummer Potlatch and Genesee could see 4-6 inches of snow. The Washington Palouse could see 5-7" east of Highway 195, and 2-4" west.
The Central Panhandle Mountains could see heavy snow, with 4-7" expected in the valleys and 8-12" forecasted in the mountains.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Noon on Wednesday in the Spokane area, northeast Washington, North Idaho and Lewiston area - with multiple inches of snow possible.
The National Weather Service says snow accumulations will range from 3-4 inches on the West Plains and downtown Spokane, and up to six inchews in southeast Spokane County. A light snow is expected late Tuesday afternoon with about a half inch during the evening commute, but the snow intensity could pick up after midnight, with the heaviest snow falling Wednesday morning.
The Northern Panhandle (Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road) and Northeast Mountains (Colville, Northport, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, etc.) could see 1-4" of snow in the valleys and 3-7" in the mountains. Bonners Ferry and Porthill should expect less than 1" of snowfall.
The Lewiston and Clarkston area could see 1-3", while 4-6" of accumulation could happen near Alpowa Summit.
Mountain passes could also face significant impacts. The East Slopes Northern Cascades could get 3-15" of snow along with 35 mph wind gusts. The East Slopes of the Washington Cascades could see 4-8" of snow.
The expected storm system could lead to difficult travel conditions, particularly affecting the Tuesday evening commute and Wednesday morning commute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.