SPOKANE, Wash. - Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting south of Liberty Park Wednesday evening, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).
SPD confirmed officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of East 7th Avenue for calls of a drive-by shooting and found three victims upon arrival. Detectives with the department's major crimes unit were on their way to the scene as of 9 p.m.
7th Avenue west of Helena is closed while SPD investigates.
This is a developing story. This page will be updated as we learn more.