POST FALLS, Idaho - Morning commuters, expect delays if you’re traveling on this popular travel route in North Idaho.
Multiple lanes will be closed on Seltice Way as part of the $78 million construction project funded through Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho program.
If your daily commute takes you through North Idaho, there’s a good chance this construction will impact you.
There will only be one eastbound and two westbound lanes open between Herborn Place and Ross Point Road. This is expected to increase congestion on SH-41 and I-90.
For the next two months, drivers will not be able to access Seltice Way from Herborn Place, and left turns from Ross Point Road onto Seltice Way will be prohibited.
This phase of construction on Seltice Way is expected to be finished by fall of 2023. Later on, crews will transition back to Seltice Way to align it with the new I-90/SH-41 interchange later in construction.