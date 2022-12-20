SPOKANE, Wash. - All of the lanes on I-90 eastbound near the Altamont St. exit are back open after a jackknifed semi crash closed it late Tuesday night.
Last Updated: Dec. 21 at 9 a.m.
Multiple lanes of I-90 eastbound are blocked near the Altamont St. exit due to a multi-vehicle crash. If you're traveling in the area, you should expect delays.
Heads up to travelers that multiple lanes of eastbound I-90 are currently blocked due to a multi-vehicle collision. Drivers should expect delays and use caution through the area. pic.twitter.com/wCk1PKCvQr— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 21, 2022
Right now, the left and right lanes are blocked with traffic weaving through the center lane. Crews are working to clear the roadway.
Traffic: EB I-90 at Hamilton right two lanes blocked by a multiple vehicle collision. Working to clear. RS pic.twitter.com/IjSsEHUeWP— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) December 21, 2022
