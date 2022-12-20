Multiple lanes of I-90 eastbound are blocked near the Altamont St. exit due to a multi-vehicle crash. If you're traveling in the area, you should expect delays. 

SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple lanes of I-90 eastbound are blocked near the Altamont St. exit due to a multi-vehicle crash. If you're traveling in the area, you should expect delays. 

Right now, the left and right lanes are blocked with traffic weaving through the center lane. Crews are working to clear the roadway.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!