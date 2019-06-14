BONNERS FERRY, Idaho- Multiple agencies worked together to extinguish a small wildfire just outside of Bonners Ferry on Thursday.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. North Bench Fire and Idaho Department of Lands responded to a large column of smoke, a suspect wildfire, near a heavily wooded area south of Moon Shadow Road.
When units arrived the fire was about half an acre in size, burning in an isolated area of timber.
Aid from South Boundary, Paradise Valley, Curley Creek and USFS were requested.
A helicopter was also requested due to the location of the fire.
By the time crews extinguished the blaze, the wildfire was just over 2 acres in size.
There were no structures in the area that were an immediate risk.
North Bench Fire said in a post on Facebook, "We are very proud at how effective the interagency cooperation was, especially while responding to a wildland fire in the urban interface, as these can become very complicated and rapidly evolving incidents."
Remember if you suspect you see a wildfire, call it it right away.